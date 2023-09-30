Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 6,886 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

