Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $142,782,000,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

