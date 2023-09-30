Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 4,603 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,781.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $474,185.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

