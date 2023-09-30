Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 94 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IT opened at $343.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.16. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.99 and a 1-year high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

