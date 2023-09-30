Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,129,000 after purchasing an additional 544,032 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $265.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average of $262.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

