Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.7% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.