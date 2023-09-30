Cornerstone Advisory LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 43.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

