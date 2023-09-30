Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.4% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

