Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.43. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 27,290 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

