Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.
About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.