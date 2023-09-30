Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.40. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 34,464 shares traded.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

