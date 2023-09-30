Rotork (LON:ROR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $311.21

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.21 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 302.20 ($3.69). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 307.80 ($3.76), with a volume of 787,474 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.15) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 342.50 ($4.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

