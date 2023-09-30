New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.05. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

New Zealand Energy Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter. New Zealand Energy had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, analysts predict that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Zealand Energy

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. It holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. The company has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

