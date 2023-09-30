Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 18,580 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 178.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

