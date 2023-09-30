Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $277.59

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.59 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.41). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.33), with a volume of 88,970 shares.

Chesnara Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.51. The firm has a market cap of £414.12 million, a P/E ratio of -808.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 8.36 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is -7,058.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesnara

About Chesnara

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray sold 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.31), for a total value of £27,346.61 ($33,394.32). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

