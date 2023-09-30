Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.63

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.63 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 108.60 ($1.33). Hays shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 1,846,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hays Stock Performance

Hays Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a GBX 4.29 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 4.15%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zarin Patel acquired 11,653 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £11,886.06 ($14,514.67). Also, insider Doug Evans sold 91,144 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £94,789.76 ($115,752.55). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Stories

