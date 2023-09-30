Home REIT (LON:HOME) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.07

Shares of Home REIT (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.07 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.46), with a volume of 622,766 shares trading hands.
Home REIT Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 45.92. The stock has a market cap of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.05.
Home REIT Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
