BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.43

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as high as C$6.60. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 1,551,998 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.44.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.15. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of C$506.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.77 million. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0206402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.