Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 196,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 136,146 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,860,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,937,945. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

