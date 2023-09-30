Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ServiceNow Put Options (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 34,032 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 325% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,009 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

NOW stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,103. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.82 and a 200 day moving average of $526.27. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

