Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,895 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 30,020 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.91. 5,694,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,965. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $114.16 and a 52 week high of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,358,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,019,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 45,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

