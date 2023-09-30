QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $88,399.75 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.09488035 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $102,085.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

