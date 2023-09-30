Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $650.93 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $650.93 million and $11.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 975,383,633 coins and its circulating supply is 954,361,279 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

