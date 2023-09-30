Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.56 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $644.43 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00016901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,982.66 or 1.00000811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,310,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,310,957.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.55718738 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $21,421,153.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.