O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 141.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 597.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 58.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $2.1446 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 74.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

