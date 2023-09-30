O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after buying an additional 130,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

