StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $28,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,229. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

