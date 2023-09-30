Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,007. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.54 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.