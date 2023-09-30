O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Sprott worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SII. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Down 2.8 %

Sprott stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 23.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Sprott

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.