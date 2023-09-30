EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 4th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 186.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,207 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 3.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.87.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

