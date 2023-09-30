Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Raised by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 339.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,742 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $20,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.56 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 21,246 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $1,964,617.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 988,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,365,353.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,898 shares of company stock valued at $23,731,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

