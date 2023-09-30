O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys New Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.18% of Delek US at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

