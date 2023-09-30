O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 12,172 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.38 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

