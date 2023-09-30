iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 106,494.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,459,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1,132.21% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $30,593,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

URTH stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

