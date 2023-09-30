O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $18.50 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 208.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,483 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,813,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,839,000 after acquiring an additional 513,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

SSNC opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.