O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 289.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,654 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Vontier by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

