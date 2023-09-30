Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31.41 Billion Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 79,492.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 374.82% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,413,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $94.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

