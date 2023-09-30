Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 282,266,153 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 97,853.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 4.85% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $35,873,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $116.05 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.