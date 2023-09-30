Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Zcash has a market cap of $439.43 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.91 or 0.00099739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00028655 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.