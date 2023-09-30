Financial Survey: RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) vs. GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% -1.05% GrafTech International 14.68% 40.42% 8.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A GrafTech International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given GrafTech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RMG Acquisition Corp. III and GrafTech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A GrafTech International $1.28 billion 0.77 $382.96 million $0.50 7.65

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

GrafTech International beats RMG Acquisition Corp. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.