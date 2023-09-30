Safety Shot (SHOT) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Safety Shot to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -210.13% -211.48% -117.20% Safety Shot Competitors -14.98% 8.95% -7.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Shot Competitors 136 1102 1223 28 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safety Shot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 30.54%. Given Safety Shot’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Shot has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s peers have a beta of 30.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,936% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safety Shot and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million -$15.22 million -2.72 Safety Shot Competitors $4.62 billion $329.49 million 31.07

Safety Shot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Safety Shot peers beat Safety Shot on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Safety Shot Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

