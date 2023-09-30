Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 5,610 call options.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. 3,415,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -33.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 397,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

