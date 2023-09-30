Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dropbox Put Options (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,936 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 129% compared to the average daily volume of 2,158 put options.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock remained flat at $27.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,486,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 436,178 shares of company stock worth $11,878,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 378.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,468,000 after buying an additional 4,005,004 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

