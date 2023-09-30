Investors Buy High Volume of Groupon Call Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 21,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,875 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Groupon

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 634.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Stock Up 14.7 %

Groupon stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 3,726,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,302. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.