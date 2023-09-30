Investors Buy High Volume of Groupon Call Options (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 21,055 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,875 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Groupon Stock Up 14.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 634.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 3,726,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,302. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

