Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 204,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 151,054 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 25,147,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,684,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,986,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,448,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,228,000 after buying an additional 1,496,466 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,202,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,106,000 after buying an additional 953,900 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.