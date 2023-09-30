Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

TSE:DNG opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.05. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of C$86.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

