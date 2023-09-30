Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,998 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,779 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INMD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $2,712,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 170.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

