Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $3.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.