Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 54.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

