Burlington Stores Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,392 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.30. 1,025,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

