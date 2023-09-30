Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $41.41 Billion Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 420.88% of AGCO worth $41,408,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.22 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

